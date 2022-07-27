Report: Buccaneers get encouraging Leonard Fournette weight update

Any worries about Leonard Fournette’s weight gain this offseason can reportedly be put to rest for now.

Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud shared last week that the former first-round pick had supposedly ballooned to around 260 pounds. That was concerning given that Tampa Bay listed Fournette at 228 pounds last season.

But Fournette seems to have gotten his weight under control. According to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, Fournette weighed in at 245 pounds after reporting to camp on Tuesday.

“#Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette was back down to 245 pounds when he reported to camp today, per source,” Kyed tweeted. “Veteran RB is back in shape. Crisis averted.”

Fournette’s response to the criticism of his reported weight gain made it seem like he was not too concerned about his ability to slim down.

The 27-year-old sent out a series of cryptic tweets, including one on Saturday with a photo of Fournette’s head photoshopped onto the body of an overweight man wearing a suit and tie.

While 245 pounds might still be a bit too heavy, going through training camp in the Tampa, Fla. heat might help Fournette shed a few more pounds.

Fournette rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries last season.