Report: Buccaneers want to keep Antonio Brown for 2021

Antonio Brown has apparently shown the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enough that they’d like to keep him around for another season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Buccaneers want to keep Brown for 2021. The team signed him in October to a one-year deal, and he is slated to be an unrestricted free agent when the season ends.

Keeping Brown would certainly make sense for the Buccaneers. Fellow receiver Chris Godwin is set to become a free agent as well. Between that and the fact that Mike Evans has dealt with some injuries in 2020, keeping Brown would work as a valuable insurance policy and possibly then some.

Perhaps most importantly, quarterback Tom Brady is a big fan of Brown and is essentially the reason the Buccaneers took a chance on the wide receiver. Brown has been able to stay out of trouble since signing, which probably makes the decision easier as well.

The 32-year-old wide receiver caught 45 passes during the regular season, racking up 483 yards and four receiving touchdowns.