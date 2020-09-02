Report: Buccaneers are ‘serious suitors’ for Leonard Fournette

Tom Brady may be getting another weapon on offense in the form of Leonard Fournette.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are “serious suitors” for Fournette, though no deal is done yet.

The Buccaneers have emerged as a serious suitor for RB Leonard Fournette, sources say. Not done, but there's serious interest there. So another weapon for Tom Brady may be on its way. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 2, 2020

There’s no obvious fit here, as the Buccaneers’ backfield is already very crowded. Ronald Jones is likely in line for the largest role, with Dare Ogunbowale and newly-acquired LeSean McCoy as factors too. It’s hard to see where Fournette fits into that puzzle, but it may just be an effort to give Brady as many weapons as possible.

The Buccaneers may be competing with Brady’s former team to secure Fournette’s services.