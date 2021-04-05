Bucs GM issues statement on Carlton Davis using Asian slur

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis apologized on Sunday night after he tweeted an Asian slur, and it sounds like his explanation was enough for the team.

Davis came under fire after he sent a tweet that said: “gotta stop letting g–ks in Miami” (edited by LBS). He later deleted the tweet. Davis claimed the term meant something completely different to him. He said he grew up with it being used to describe someone who is “lame.”

Bucs general manager Jason Licht addressed the incident in a statement on Monday. He praised Davis for being an active member of the team’s Social Justice Player Board. Licht said the Bucs will work with Davis to “find appropriate ways to learn from this experience.”

Statement from GM Jason Licht: pic.twitter.com/pBtEUHOl8t — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 5, 2021

It’s unclear if Davis will be fined or suspended by the Buccaneers. He could still face disciplinary action from the NFL.

Davis was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 out of Auburn. He had 68 tackles and four interceptions last season.

The situation with Davis is strikingly similar to what happened with NBA player Meyers Leonard. He was quickly suspended by the Miami Heat, traded, and then dropped by the Oklahoma City Thunder.