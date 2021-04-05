Carlton Davis apologizes, defends himself after using Asian slur

Carlton Davis apologized and defended himself on Twitter for his use of an Asian slur.

Davis was on Twitter Sunday night and sent a tweet that said: “gotta stop letting g–ks in Miami” (edited by LBS). He later deleted the tweet.

The word is a derogatory term for Korean and Vietnamese people. Its origins date back to the Korean War.

But Davis claims the term means something completely different to him. Davis says he grew up with the term being used to describe someone who is “lame.” He apologized once he found out about the slur and says he won’t be using the word any longer.

I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame”but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

Davis was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 out of Auburn. He had 68 tackles and four interceptions last season.

Davis has been known for some dumb plays on the field, and he mocked Michael Thomas in a beef earlier this year.

Do you believe his explanation? The situation is strikingly similar to what happened with Meyers Leonard. He was quickly suspended by the Heat, traded, and then dropped by the Thunder. Will something similar happen with Davis?