Caleb Williams is already getting to know his future teammates

The Chicago Bears have not officially drafted Caleb Williams yet, but the future No. 1 pick is certainly acting like a member of the team already.

A report from ESPN Chicago’s “Waddle & Silvy” suggested that Williams is visiting Chicago and spent time with the Bears’ front office on Tuesday. The quarterback also supposedly had dinner with some current members of the team.

.@WaddleandSilvy just revealed Caleb Williams was in town last night with the Bears front office and had dinner with some current players. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) April 3, 2024

It is hardly a surprise that the Bears would want to get Williams comfortable with his future teammates and surroundings as he visits Chicago. It helps that Williams already appears to be ahead of the curve on this process. There may be some who want Williams to try to avoid getting drafted by Chicago, but Williams clearly is not doing that.

The Bears have not really bothered to keep their first overall pick a secret. They traded Justin Fields to Pittsburgh to open up the position for Williams and have not really looked at any other quarterback. There will not be any suspense on April 25 when the draft gets started.