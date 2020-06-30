Report: Cam Newton’s contract with Patriots allows for franchise tag

The New England Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal on Sunday, but there is nothing in the contract that prevents the team from keeping him on the roster in 2021.

With Newton having signed for only one year at the league minimum, many wondered if his contract would contain a clause that states the Patriots cannot franchise tag him next offseason. That is not the case, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

I'm told that Cam Newton's one-year deal with the Patriots does not include a provision preventing New England from applying a 2021 franchise tag on the former MVP QB. Wow — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 30, 2020

Newton’s deal has incentives that could bring the total value up to around $7.5 million, but ultimately the 30-year-old is probably not all that concerned about what he makes in 2020. The goal is to prove he is healthy and still capable of playing at a high level, which would lead to a much bigger contract. But if Newton has a good season, he may have to wait until 2022 to land a long-term deal.

Brady’s contract with the Patriots last year included a clause that prevented the team from using the franchise tag on him, so that type of agreement would not be unheard of for New England. Newton may not have had much leverage, however, as we have already outlined why signing with the Patriots might have been his only option.