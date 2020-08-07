Cam Newton shares promising update about his health

Cam Newton was overlooked by numerous NFL teams this offseason in large part because he has suffered multiple significant injuries over the past two years, but the former MVP does not sound like he is anticipating being slowed ahead of Week 1.

Newton told reporters on Friday that he is a “full go” after undergoing foot and shoulder surgery. The 31-year-old said he has no limitations at the moment.

“As far as how I feel right now, I feel amazing,” Newton said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “I feel great. Probably not any different from any other person who’s in that locker room right now. So I’m extremely optimistic about that. But through it all, it’s just putting yourself in the position to be in the best shape and have your body in the best possible situation when you actually need it.”

The foot injury that knocked Newton out for the majority of the 2019 season was a Lisfranc injury, and those carry a strong risk of being re-aggravated. However, all reports have indicated that Newton is 100 percent healthy, and the Patriots probably would not have signed him otherwise.

Several people who know Newton believe he is poised to break out with the Patriots. His contract is loaded with incentives, so he will be plenty motivated to earn some extra money while proving he is still capable of being an elite quarterback.