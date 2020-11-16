Cam Newton wore quite the large hat in his postgame outfit

Cam Newton is known for his postgame outfits, and his clothes after Week 10 were no exception.

Newton went 13/17 for 118 yards and a touchdown pass in the New England Patriots’ 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Newton also rushed for a score.

After the game, Newton was seen wearing a big hat in his postgame press conference.

Cam Newton and his large hat. pic.twitter.com/ZWJ28TfFhc — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 16, 2020

Newton is quite often mocked for the outfits he wears to and from games. He also has faced criticism for spending time on his wardrobe while losing.

This time he got a victory and played pretty well, which makes the outfits easier for fans to swallow. Despite their rough season, New England is actually now 4-5.