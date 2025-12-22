Cardinals first-round pick in tears as he got carted off the field with non-contact injury

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Walter Nolen III suffered what looked like a serious injury during Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The rookie came up limping as he tried to rush Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins early in the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The injury appeared to be non-contact, with Nolen immediately grabbing at his left leg before falling to the ground.

Walter Nolen in tears after Achilles injury.



He knew it right away, he was very emotional, injuries suck man 💔 pic.twitter.com/0UTScIwEqa — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 21, 2025

Nolen’s teammates gathered around him as he was helped onto the cart. The Ole Miss product was in tears as he was brought to the locker room.

The players crowd around Walter Nolen on the cart. Replay shows non-contact on play and he is emotional as he leaves field. pic.twitter.com/f50Bptsexu — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 21, 2025

Because of the nature of the injury, most fans and reporters assumed Nolen had suffered a torn Achilles. The 16th overall pick in the 2025 draft missed the first seven games of the season due to a calf injury sustained before training camp.

The Cardinals later diagnosed Nolen with a knee injury and ruled him out for the rest of the contest.

Arizona had more than one injury scare during Sunday’s game, as cornerback Garrett Williams also went down with a non-contact injury. The former third-round pick was also ruled out of the game with what is feared to be a torn Achilles.