Ex-Cardinals exec’s camp makes scathing accusation against team owner Michael Bidwill

A legal battle wages on between former Arizona Cardinals executive Terry McDonough and his previous employer. There’s also a war of words on the side.

The Cardinals were recently ordered by an NFL arbiter to pay McDonough $3 million due to “false and defamatory” statements the team had made against the former team vice president in 2023. McDonough was then the whistleblower on an alleged illegal burner phone scheme that had been pushed by Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

McDonough’s camp has since filed a lawsuit regarding claims not covered by arbitration.

McDonough’s lawyer Mike Caspino recently appeared on the “Doug Franz Unplugged” podcast. Caspino lambasted Bidwill’s character on the show, calling the 59-year-old a “horrible person through his core.”

Caspino also made a rather eye-opening accusation about Bidwill.

“He’s worse than Dan Snyder,” claimed Caspino, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Snyder, who previously owned the Washington Commanders, was recently forced to sell his team after several harrowing accusations were made against him.

The Cardinals’ statement responding to McDonough in 2023 had involved allegations of domestic violence committed by the former executive — a claim which was refuted by McDonough and his wife. McDonough was fired by the Cardinals in January 2023, three months before the arbitration complaint was filed.