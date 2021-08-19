Jets lose top free agent signing Carl Lawson to season-ending injury

The New York Jets suffered a major blow Thursday after key free agent signing Carl Lawson was ruled out for the season.

Lawson suffered a ruptured Achilles and will miss the entire 2021 season, the team confirmed. A camp standout, Lawson was trying to beat tackle Elgton Jenkins when he collapsed to the grass and had to be carted off the field.

The Jets had invested heavily in Lawson, signing him to a three-year, $45 million contract in the offseason. The 26-year-old edge rusher had collected 20 sacks in his first four NFL seasons, including 5.5 last year with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets actually had some reason for optimism with how camp was going, especially with regard to their young quarterback. The Lawson injury will provide a dose of reality, as the team was banking heavily on him to be a disruptive presence on defense in 2021.