#pounditFriday, May 20, 2022

Carson Wentz responds to harsh comments from Jim Irsay

May 20, 2022
by Alex Evans
Carson Wentz throws a pass

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz’s time with the Indianapolis Colts was an undeniable disappointment.

After failing to help the Colts clinch a playoff spot during the final week of the regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made some harsh comments earlier this offseason about the team’s decision to move on from Wentz, saying that it was “very obvious” a change was needed.

Wentz made an appearance on The Volume’s “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” on Wednesday, and reacted to what Irsay said.

“I struggled down the stretch there,” Wentz said. “The timing was poor. I didn’t expect things to unfold the way they did. I thought things were in place there.

“[Irsay’s comments] kinda came out of left field. He’s entitled to his own opinion. He’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

Irsay wasn’t the only Colts executive to make some tough remarks regarding Wentz.

Despite not making the playoffs and having a poor end to his season individually, Wentz still managed to throw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The Commanders visit the Colts on October 30, when Wentz will have a chance prove Irsay wrong about needing a change at the quarterback position.

