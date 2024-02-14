 Skip to main content
Chargers add former Bears head coach to their staff

February 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Los Angeles Chargers' logo at midfield

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Chargers bolt logo at midfield before the game against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to add some notable names to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

The Chargers on Wednesday announced the hiring of several coaches to Harbaugh’s staff. One name that stood out was Marc Trestman’s. Trestman has been hired as the team’s senior offensive assistant.

Trestman was a long time offensive coach in the NFL, with his career beginning in the ’80s. He had stints as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, Cardinals and Raiders. He also has served as the head coach for the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts in the CFL. But Trestman is best known to football fans as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2013-2014. He went 13-19 in his two seasons as Bears head coach. He led his CFL teams to three Grey Cup championships.

In addition to all of his position coaches, Harbaugh has hired Greg Roman as his offensive coordinator and Jesse Minter as his defensive coordinator. He also brought Ben Herbert to Los Angeles. Herbert served as Michigan’s strength coach and was highly regarded for helping to build the culture with the Wolverines.

The Chargers are preparing for their first season under Harbaugh following three seasons with Brandon Staley as their head coach.

Los Angeles ChargersMarc Trestman
