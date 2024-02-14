Chargers add former Bears head coach to their staff

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to add some notable names to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

The Chargers on Wednesday announced the hiring of several coaches to Harbaugh’s staff. One name that stood out was Marc Trestman’s. Trestman has been hired as the team’s senior offensive assistant.

keep 'em coming our new additions → https://t.co/pr7Pz28msN pic.twitter.com/DM8KAr7z6v — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 14, 2024

Trestman was a long time offensive coach in the NFL, with his career beginning in the ’80s. He had stints as the offensive coordinator for the 49ers, Cardinals and Raiders. He also has served as the head coach for the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts in the CFL. But Trestman is best known to football fans as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2013-2014. He went 13-19 in his two seasons as Bears head coach. He led his CFL teams to three Grey Cup championships.

In addition to all of his position coaches, Harbaugh has hired Greg Roman as his offensive coordinator and Jesse Minter as his defensive coordinator. He also brought Ben Herbert to Los Angeles. Herbert served as Michigan’s strength coach and was highly regarded for helping to build the culture with the Wolverines.

The Chargers are preparing for their first season under Harbaugh following three seasons with Brandon Staley as their head coach.