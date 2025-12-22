Chargers LB suspended by NFL

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended two games by the NFL for a hit he delivered during Sunday’s Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Perryman was called for an unnecessary roughness infraction during the second quarter of his Chargers’ 34-17 win against the Cowboys. Perryman had hit wide receiver Ryan Flournoy in the helmet while Flournoy was on the ground following a catch.

Denzel Perryman has been suspended 2 games for this hit on Ryan Flournoy.



The league said in its announcement of Perryman’s suspension that the discipline was the result of “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.”

Perryman has the opportunity to appeal the suspension.

Perryman has a history of violations and is a repeat offender. He was suspended three games in 2023 for violating player safety rules while playing for the Houston Texans.

Perryman, 33, has been in the NFL since 2015. He played the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers, and then returned to the team last season. In between, he played two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and one season with the Houston Texans. Perryman made the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he had 154 tackles. This season, he has 47 tackles in 10 games.