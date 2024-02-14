Jim Harbaugh adding ex-Chargers Pro Bowler to coaching staff

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday added some homegrown flavor to his coaching operation.

The Chargers are reportedly hiring former Pro Bowl center Nick Hardwick as their assistant offensive line coach. Hardwick joins the Chargers’ staff after serving as an assistant coach for Westfield High School in Westfield, Ind.

Hardwick spent his entire 11-year career with the San Diego Chargers. From 2004 to 2014, the 42-year-old former O-lineman started in all 136 games he played for the team. Hardwick earned his one and only Pro Bowl nod in 2006.

Harbaugh has been active in filling out his coaching staff over the past two weeks.

Harbaugh last Thursday brought in his former offensive coordinator Greg Roman to run the team’s offense. Two days later, the former San Francisco 49ers head coach added an ex-Niners player and former Pro Bowler to his staff.

One other recent hiring reportedly gained the approval of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers were in dire need of a reset before Harbaugh was brought in as head coach.

From 2021 to 2022, the Chargers went a respectable 19-15 in their first two years under Brandon Staley. But last season went downhill fast. After a 4-4 start, the team lost eight of its last nine games to finish 5-12.

The arrival of Harbaugh and his new coaching staff has injected some optimism back into what has been a middling franchise of late.