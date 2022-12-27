 Skip to main content
Chargers getting big weapon back ahead of Week 17

December 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Brandon Staley wearing a headset

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Things are starting to come together for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers entered their Week 16 Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts needing a win to clinch a playoff berth. Not only are their playoff hopes looking promising, but they are also getting one of their top players back.

NFL Media’s Bridget Condon and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday night that Joey Bosa is expected to return to practice for the Chargers this week.

That’s a huge development for the Chargers.

Bosa suffered a torn groin in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve. He was initially expected to miss 8-10 weeks, but his recovery has taken him until Week 17. He could be returning at the right time.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2016, Bosa had 51 tackles and 10.5 sacks last season. He had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks this season prior to getting hurt.

Between Bosa, Khalil Mack, Drue Tranquill and Morgan Fox, the Chargers will be able to put plenty of pressure on the quarterback.

