Chargers getting big weapon back ahead of Week 17

Things are starting to come together for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers entered their Week 16 Monday night game against the Indianapolis Colts needing a win to clinch a playoff berth. Not only are their playoff hopes looking promising, but they are also getting one of their top players back.

NFL Media’s Bridget Condon and Ian Rapoport reported on Monday night that Joey Bosa is expected to return to practice for the Chargers this week.

The #Chargers can clinch a spot in the playoffs tonight with a win. More good news? Sources are telling me and @RapSheet that Joey Bosa is expected to return to practice this week. He's been out since week 3 with a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/xjv2FKdlfj — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 27, 2022

That’s a huge development for the Chargers.

Bosa suffered a torn groin in Week 3 and was placed on injured reserve. He was initially expected to miss 8-10 weeks, but his recovery has taken him until Week 17. He could be returning at the right time.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2016, Bosa had 51 tackles and 10.5 sacks last season. He had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks this season prior to getting hurt.

Between Bosa, Khalil Mack, Drue Tranquill and Morgan Fox, the Chargers will be able to put plenty of pressure on the quarterback.