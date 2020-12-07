Report: Chargers will not fire Anthony Lynn during season

If Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn was on the hot seat heading into Sunday’s game, it would stand to reason that he now has one foot out the door. While that may be true, Lynn’s job appears to be safe at least through the end of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that some of the in-game blunders Lynn has made this season could ultimately cost him his job. Following that report, the Chargers suffered their worst loss in team history when the New England Patriots blew them out 45-0 in L.A.

Naturally, many were left wondering if that means Lynn will be fired this week. According to Rapoport, Chargers ownership has great respect for Lynn and would prefer to evaluate the situation further after the season.

Anthony Lynn led the #Chargers to an AFC-best 12-4 record in 2018. The last two season, it hasn’t worked nearly as well. LAC plans to evaluate everything at the end of the year with the full body of work, rather than make an in-season decision. https://t.co/9LAYZzIZVK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2020

The latest decision Lynn had to defend was leaving rookie quarterback Justin Herbert in the game on Sunday despite how badly the Chargers were being beaten. Herbert, who is the future of the franchise, was taking a beating, and it seemed unwise to leave him in and risk an injury.

Lynn was also responsible for some horrific clock management in the Chargers’ Week 12 loss, so the issues have certainly been piling up.

Unless the Chargers suddenly start playing inspired football to close out the season, Lynn is unlikely to be back in 2021.