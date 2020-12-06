Report: These two NFL head coaches among those on hot seat

The Philadelphia Eagles are still very much in contention in the horrendous NFC East, and they may need to win the division in order for head coach Doug Pederson to keep his job. Several head coaches are said to be on the hot seat with a handful of games remaining in the regular season, and Pederson and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn are among them.

Pederson’s future with the Eagles is in doubt, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The 52-year-old acknowledged this week that team owner Jeffrey Lurie did not give him any assurances about his status with the Eagles. Some people in the building can reportedly sense the tension and frustration that accompanies a head coach who might be on the verge of losing his job.

The Eagles are 3-7-1 and somehow not even a full game behind Washington and the New York Giants, who are tied for first in the NFC East at 3-8.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who have been starting a rookie quarterback for the majority of the season, have a similar record to Philly at 3-8, and Rapoport was told head coach Anthony Lynn is also on the hot seat.

Like Pederson, Lynn also enjoyed success early on with his team. The Chargers went 12-4 and won a playoff game two years ago, and Lynn is widely respected within the organization. However, Rapoport notes that some of Lynn’s in-game blunders this season (like this incompetent clock management last week) have led to doubts about the coach’s job security.

Both Pederson and Lynn could determine their fate by how their teams play over the final five games of the season. It has to work in Lynn’s favor that rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has rapidly developed. The opposite may be true for Pederson, as Wentz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season.