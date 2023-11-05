Chiefs score wild defensive touchdown on controversial play

The Kansas City Chiefs scored a defensive touchdown during their game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday, but some felt the play should have been overturned.

Tyreek Hill caught a quick screen pass from Tua Tagovailoa late in the first half. Hill was hit immediately by cornerback Trent McDuffie, and it looked the play would result in a big loss of yardage. It ended up much, much, worse for Miami.

Hill fumbled and the ball was scooped up by safety Mike Edwards. When Edwards was about to be tackled by Hill, the defensive back lateraled the ball to Bryan Cook, who ran 60 yards for a touchdown.

OH MY GOD WHAT A TOUCHDOWN BY THE CHIEFS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DaS2RPT1DN — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 5, 2023

There was some question about whether Hill ever established possession. The play was reviewed and quickly confirmed. Rules analyst Gene Steratore said on the NFL Network broadcast that he agreed with the call on the field of a catch and fumble, as Hill secured the ball and took several steps. Steratore also said that although forward progress was stopped, the play happened quickly enough to justify not blowing the whistle.

You can see a different angle below:

This “fumble” by Tyreek Hill should have been challenged.

1. What about forward progress??

2. Was that even a completed pass?

Thoughts?#MIAvsKC pic.twitter.com/Gvb4HTAqXF — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) November 5, 2023

While Hill did not appear to put the ball away, he did pin it against his body. It did not look like the ball was moving much before McDuffie ripped it out.

The Dolphins were stringing together a much needed drive before Hill’s fumble. They had a chance to cut Kansas City’s lead to one-possession, but the Chiefs instead went to the locker room leading 21-0.