Chiefs sign breakout WR to contract

April 8, 2023
by Dan Benton
Andy Reid on the sideline

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Following a breakout season with the New York Giants, wide receiver Richie James will soon have a new home.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that James and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement on a new contract.

The 27-year-old James set career marks with 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He also returned 24 punts for 174 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per return.

Although James did deal with sporadic ball control issues, he established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones out of the slot position. He was especially valuable on third down, routinely finding the sticks and extending drives.

In Kansas City, James joins a dynamic Andy Reid offense and reunites with his former teammate, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the Giants dealt to the Chiefs last October. He will also have the benefit of catching passes off the arm of Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

With the addition of James, the Chiefs now have a wide receiver room that consists of the aforementioned Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, among others.

Kansas City ChiefsRichie James
