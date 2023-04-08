Chiefs sign breakout WR to contract

Following a breakout season with the New York Giants, wide receiver Richie James will soon have a new home.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that James and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have come to an agreement on a new contract.

The #Chiefs have agreed to terms with WR Richie James, source says. After a breakout season with the #Giants (57 catches for 569 yards and 4 TDs), James becomes a target for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2023

The 27-year-old James set career marks with 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. He also returned 24 punts for 174 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per return.

Although James did deal with sporadic ball control issues, he established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Daniel Jones out of the slot position. He was especially valuable on third down, routinely finding the sticks and extending drives.

In Kansas City, James joins a dynamic Andy Reid offense and reunites with his former teammate, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the Giants dealt to the Chiefs last October. He will also have the benefit of catching passes off the arm of Patrick Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

With the addition of James, the Chiefs now have a wide receiver room that consists of the aforementioned Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore, among others.