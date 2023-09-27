Chiefs LB has brutal take on Zach Wilson and Jets’ offense

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are becoming the laughingstock of the NFL to the point that even some rival players have to be diplomatic when sharing their thoughts.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked Wednesday what he saw from Wilson and the Jets’ offense when watching tape. Gay actually paused a moment and tried not to laugh before delivering an absolutely brutal verdict.

I don’t care about the unfortunate circumstance that the #Jets find themselves in. This absolutely sucks. Completely embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/KC0TwPnYm1 — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) September 27, 2023

“That was a hard question, I can’t lie. A team that wants to run the ball,” Gay said.

As brutal as Gay’s assessment is, it is hard for anyone to argue with it. Wilson looks every bit as lost as he did last season, and even the franchise’s most famous player has completely lost patience with the quarterback. One report suggests that there is growing tension in the locker room regarding Wilson’s play and the team’s refusal to consider replacing him.

Gay and the Chiefs will get their shot at Wilson in Week 4, and they are heavy favorites. Gay’s scouting report essentially sums things up as long as that offense continues operating the way it has.