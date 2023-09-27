 Skip to main content
Chiefs LB has brutal take on Zach Wilson and Jets’ offense

September 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are becoming the laughingstock of the NFL to the point that even some rival players have to be diplomatic when sharing their thoughts.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked Wednesday what he saw from Wilson and the Jets’ offense when watching tape. Gay actually paused a moment and tried not to laugh before delivering an absolutely brutal verdict.

“That was a hard question, I can’t lie. A team that wants to run the ball,” Gay said.

As brutal as Gay’s assessment is, it is hard for anyone to argue with it. Wilson looks every bit as lost as he did last season, and even the franchise’s most famous player has completely lost patience with the quarterback. One report suggests that there is growing tension in the locker room regarding Wilson’s play and the team’s refusal to consider replacing him.

Gay and the Chiefs will get their shot at Wilson in Week 4, and they are heavy favorites. Gay’s scouting report essentially sums things up as long as that offense continues operating the way it has.

Article Tags

New York JetsWillie GayZach Wilson
