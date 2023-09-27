Jets insider says locker room ‘ready to implode’ over 1 issue

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has continued to show unwavering support for Zach Wilson even as the quarterback plays horribly, and that is reportedly starting to become an issue within the team’s locker room.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini, a longtime Jets reporter, said on the latest episode of his “Flight Deck” podcast that New York’s locker room is “ready to implode.” The main reason for that is that Saleh has continued to pamper Wilson publicly even after the Jets’ defense gave the team almost every chance imaginable in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

“The thing is, he’s coming off as a Zach apologist,” Cimini said of Saleh. “That doesn’t play well in the locker room. The defense, in particular, is not happy. The defense allows only 13 points in the game on Sunday, and they’re hearing about the busted coverage on the TD, some third-down conversions that got away from them — 13 points. You’re supposed to win games when you only give up 13 points. This defense knows that if any other player were performing his job the way that Wilson is performing his, that player would be benched.”

Cimini said there are signs of serious internal tension with the Jets following Sunday’s defeat.

“Trust me, there’s tension in that locker room,” he added. “On Tuesday morning, an off day for players, I was told that this is a hot topic among players in the locker room. I get the sense from what I’ve seen on the sideline and what I’m hearing that this team could be ready to implode.”

There were obvious moments of sideline frustration during Sunday’s game. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had an animated exchange with Zach Wilson at one point and did little to hide his feelings when asked about it. Another player was seen having a heated argument with a Jets assistant (video here).

Saleh is trying not to ruin Wilson’s confidence, but the former No. 2 overall pick has completed just 52.4% of his passes with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in three games. If his terrible play continues, the Jets are going to have to make a change.