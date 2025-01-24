Chip Kelly linked to NFL assistant coach job

Fresh off a national championship at Ohio State, Chip Kelly is being linked to an NFL opening.

Kelly is a name to watch in the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator search, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Kelly is one of several coaches named as a potential replacement for Bobby Slowik, who was let go by the Texans on Friday.

Kelly has seen his stock rise again after his stint as Ohio State offensive coordinator ended with a national title. He has been linked to another offensive coordinator opening as well, so the Texans could potentially face some competition if they decide to pursue him.

While Kelly has previous NFL head coach experience, he went just 28-35 and ultimately retreated back to college. He just finished his first year with the Buckeyes following a period as UCLA head coach. If the Texans want him, they will have to pay up, because Ohio State gave him a pretty big contract to lure him to his current role.