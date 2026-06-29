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NFL stars pay tribute to Chris Johnson after scary health news

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Chris Johnson during a game
Oct. 18 2010; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

Current and former NFL stars sent their well-wishes to former running back Chris Johnson after he revealed a devastating health diagnosis.

Johnson said in an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” that he was diagnosed with ALS last year at the age of 39. The longtime Tennessee Titans running back is no longer capable of speaking on his own.

Several NFL stars sent their best wishes to Johnson after the announcement. Most prominent among them was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Former NFL players also sent well-wishes to Johnson. That included former Arizona Cardinals teammate Tyrann Mathieu and ex-wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Johnson was one of the best running backs of his generation. In 2009, he ran for 2,006 yards and won AP Offensive Player of the Year honors. For his career, he ran for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns while playing for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals.

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