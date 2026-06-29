NFL stars pay tribute to Chris Johnson after scary health news

Current and former NFL stars sent their well-wishes to former running back Chris Johnson after he revealed a devastating health diagnosis.

Johnson said in an interview with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” that he was diagnosed with ALS last year at the age of 39. The longtime Tennessee Titans running back is no longer capable of speaking on his own.

FULL INTERVIEW: Former NFL running back Chris Johnson reveals his ALS diagnosis at 39. pic.twitter.com/5Pb8YAQ5x0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2026

Several NFL stars sent their best wishes to Johnson after the announcement. Most prominent among them was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes .

Man… Praying for CJ2K 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 29, 2026

Former NFL players also sent well-wishes to Johnson. That included former Arizona Cardinals teammate Tyrann Mathieu and ex-wide receiver Antonio Brown.

HEART IS SO HEAVY FOR MY FORMER TEAMMATE & ONE OF THE REALEST GUYS I KNOW. Praying for you Cj2k! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 29, 2026

Johnson was one of the best running backs of his generation. In 2009, he ran for 2,006 yards and won AP Offensive Player of the Year honors. For his career, he ran for 9,651 yards and 55 touchdowns while playing for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals.