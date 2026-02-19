Chris Jones tells Mike Tannenbaum to ‘shut up’ over his Travis Kelce take

Travis Kelce has a big decision to make this offseason: hang up his cleats or give it another go in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs will surely welcome him if he decides to run it back with them for the 2026 season, and that’s also the scenario defensive tackle Chris Jones wants to see play out. So, when Jones heard NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum say that the Chiefs should move on from Kelce, he immediately called him out.

“Shut up,” Jones wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

That was in direct response to Tannenbaum, who said that if he were in the position to decide for Kansas City, he “would make the right, albeit difficult, decision to move on from Travis Kelce and try to get younger, faster, more explosive at the tight end position.”

At 36 years old, Kelce is no longer the unstoppable downfield weapon he used to be for the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs attack, but there could be some juice left in him after posting 851 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 76 receptions through 17 games in 2025, while also earning a Pro Bowl nod — the 11th of his career.

Mike Tannenbaum may have a point, as the Kansas City Chiefs could benefit from getting younger at the tight end position, but he should have expected some pushback for his take on the team’s situation with Travis Kelce, considering the player’s stature in the franchise.