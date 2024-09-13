49ers considering major move with Christian McCaffrey

The news seems to be getting worse for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday ruled McCaffrey out for Sunday’s Week 2 game against Minnesota. More concerningly, Shanahan admitted that placing McCaffrey on injured reserve is now a real consideration, adding that Thursday was the “worst day” McCaffrey has had in terms of the injury.

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers are now considering IR for Christian McCaffrey, as yesterday was his “worst day” with the Achilles/calf injury — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 13, 2024

An IR stint would mean McCaffrey misses at least the next four games. He would not be eligible to return until Week 6, which would keep him out into mid-October.

McCaffrey has gone from being a surprise Week 1 inactive to potentially missing a decent chunk of the season. The running back is being bothered by what the team is calling Achilles tendinitis, and the news on the injury has grown increasingly troubling throughout the week.

Ultimately, the break might be just what McCaffrey needs to get healthy, as the 49ers will need him for a potential playoff run. An IR stint would keep him out of games against the Rams, Cardinals, and Patriots.

McCaffrey is the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year after he tallied 2,023 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns in 2023.