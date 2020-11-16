Christian McCaffrey reportedly looking at another multi-week absence

Christian McCaffrey sat out Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a shoulder injury, and the Carolina Panthers star is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks.

McCaffrey missed six games earlier this year with a high ankle sprain, but there were reports that he was close to playing this week and the shoulder injury was not all that serious. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Monday that McCaffrey is unlikely to play in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions and the Panthers are preparing for another multi-week absence.

McCaffrey immediately resumed his role as the focal point of Carolina’s offense when he played in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He racked up more than 150 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns before hurting his shoulder.

Teddy Bridgewater is also dealing with an injury, though he got some good news after undergoing an MRI. It sounds like there’s a good chance the Panthers will be without both their starting quarterback and running back on Sunday.