Teddy Bridgewater gets good news after MRI on knee

Teddy Bridgewater had a serious scare when he left Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a knee injury, but fortunately it was not a serious one.

Bridgewater underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports. The Carolina Panthers quarterback is dealing with some soreness and is not a lock to play in Week 11, but the news has been all positive since he left his team’s loss late in the second half.

Bridgewater took a hit to the back of his legs on a Jason Pierre-Paul sack late in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 46-23 loss. He was able to get up under his own power but limped off. You can see a video of the play here.

The concern, of course, was that Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury when he was with the Minnesota Vikings that nearly ended his career. This injury was to the other knee, and fortunately it is nothing major.