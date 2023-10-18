CJ Gardner-Johnson takes big shot at Deebo Samuel amid feud

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers could be headed for a postseason showdown, and veteran defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson wants to make sure there is plenty of drama surrounding the matchup if it happens.

There has been some bad blood between Gardner-Johnson and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel from when Gardner-Johnson played for the Philadelphia Eagles. After Samuel found himself at the center of a pregame scuffle between the Niners and Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Gardner-Johnson shared the video on X and called it “typical WR behavior” that Samuel shoved a player and backed off.

U see Deeboo Run 😂 Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM 🥱🥱 https://t.co/9wvgP7sJkK — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) October 15, 2023

Samuel fired back by trolling Gardner-Johnson over a physical altercation the cornerback got into a few years ago.

Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down 🤡 https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4 pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

“Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this…..boy sit down,” Samuel wrote, implying he will throw a swing at Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson then went on Instagram live with some more trash talk for Samuel.

The shade was flying on IG live from #Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson in a message to #Niners WR Deebo Samuel 🔥 C.J. is ready to see SF in the playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/w26ak5xVKs — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) October 16, 2023

“Don’t be friendly when you see me, because you be so flashy,” Gardner-Johnson said. “You better hope all that talk you be doing when we see y’all in whatever round (of the playoffs) it may be, because I can guard you. You can’t run routes. You’re a running back. You’re a running back. I ain’t gonna sit here and play with you little boy.”

Samuel seemed to get a kick out of the Instagram live stream.

This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or boucing round on different teams 😂😂 — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

“This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or boucing round on different teams,” Samuel wrote in another tweet.

Both the 49ers and Lions are 5-1 heading into Week 7. They are two of the best teams in the NFC, so it is certainly possible that they will meet in the playoffs.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2, but this is not the first indication he has given that he is planning to be back for the postseason.