Colt McCoy gave Chandler Jones some valuable advice

Colt McCoy is quickly on his way to becoming the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL … sort of.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones revealed after Sunday’s win over Seattle that he got some valuable defensive advice from McCoy.

“He’s a leader,” said Jones of McCoy, per Darren Urban of the team’s site. “I’ll tell a small story. He saw me working on some moves and he was like, ‘Hey Chandler, I’m kind of hesitating on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking.’ He said to me, ‘Just go. Just be yourself.’

“For someone to step out and have those words of encouragement to someone you know but you really don’t know them, it means a lot and it goes to show what type of person he is,” Jones added.

The veteran QB McCoy, who is filling in for the injured Kyler Murray, threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-13 victory over the Seahawks. The Cardinals are now 2-1 this season with McCoy under center.

As for McCoy’s advice to Jones, it seems to have worked like a charm. Jones had two sacks on Sunday after recording just one sack in his previous seven games. It is probably no wonder that McCoy can coach up both an offense and a defense — after all, he has always been a do-it-all kind of guy.

Aug 28, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones during Red & White Practice at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports