Colts RB has funny quote about settling for tie

The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2022 season with a tie against the Houston Texans, and running back Nyheim Hines was left feeling quite let down by the outcome.

Hines said he felt “incomplete” after settling for a 20-20 tie, and compared the outcome to a toxic relationship.

Nyheim Hines on today's tie: "I don’t know how to feel. I feel incomplete. I feel like I got broken up with, then we got back together. It’s a cycle of that. You ever been in a toxic relationship? That’s what I feel like. A cycle of that. WTF happened. That’s what I’ll say." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 11, 2022

That is not exactly the analogy most people would probably choose in this situation, but Hines is clearly a little disoriented by this outcome. That is understandable. Nobody works all offseason to come out and tie in Week 1.

On the bright side, at least Hines seemingly knew the game could end in a tie. That is not necessarily true of everybody who plays in the league.