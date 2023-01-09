Colts player sends clear message about what franchise needs

The Indianapolis Colts have missed the playoffs in six of the last eight seasons, and with their coaching and quarterback situation looking uncertain, things might not get better in 2023. Plenty have tried to diagnose the issues that are hindering the franchise, but veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox might have summed it up best.

Alie-Cox did not mince words when asked Monday what he felt the franchise’s biggest issue is. The tight end said the lack of stability at quarterback has been a huge problem and has significantly impacted the entire team.

Asked Mo Alie-Cox what needs to change with this franchise: "Stability at the most important position … I been here six years. I’ve been through what, 8, 9 quarterbacks? Next year I’ll probably be playing with a rookie? It makes your job harder." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2023

The Colts used three different quarterbacks this season, with Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles all getting starts. Alie-Cox discussed how difficult it is to adapt to that, as each quarterback prefers to do things a bit differently than the others.

“Cadences are different with three different quarterback,” Alie-Cox added, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Their timing’s different. Everyone wants you to run your route a different way. We’re changing plays every week. Each quarterback likes their own plays, so we have to change plays.”

Since Andrew Luck abrupt retirement in 2019, the Colts have never been able to settle their quarterback situation. Their most success came with Philip Rivers in 2020 when they went 11-5, but he retired after one year with the team. Carson Wentz in 2021 and Ryan in 2022 were not up to the task, with the team bottoming out at 4-12-1 in 2022.

The simple reality is that the Colts absolutely need a long-term answer at quarterback. They may find one option on the market this offseason, but their attempts to fix things with one-year veteran stopgaps have failed repeatedly.