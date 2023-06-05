Report: Colts player being investigated for ‘pervasive’ sports betting

An Indianapolis Colts player is being investigated for what one website says is “pervasive” sports betting activity.

Sports Handle’s Matt Rybaltowski reported on Monday that an unnamed Colts player is under investigation. The player reportedly placed hundreds of bets, including ones on his own NFL team. The player in question reportedly is currently on the Colts’ roster.

The player allegedly made the wagers through an account opened by an associate. The betting activity took place in both 2022 and 2023.

The Indiana Gaming Commission apparently confirmed to Rybaltowski that they are looking into the potential violations.

“I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments,” Reske told Sports Handle. “The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action.”

News of the Colts-related investigation comes fewer than two months after five NFL players were suspended for gambling violations. Just a few weeks ago we learned that a fifth Detroit Lions player was being investigated for a potential gambling violation.