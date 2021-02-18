Colts players react on Twitter to Carson Wentz trade

Indianapolis Colts players were likely disappointed when Philip Rivers announced his retirement last month, but they seem plenty excited about the team’s new starting quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts on Thursday in exchange for draft picks. While there are mixed opinions about whether Wentz can revive his career in Indy, linebacker Darius Leonard and other Colts veterans are clearly optimistic about what the future holds.

Let’s get to work!!! Welcome to Indy! Can’t wait to see what the future holds in the 317 https://t.co/vZTRJGiX1E — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) February 18, 2021

@cj_wentz yessir! Welcome to the family bro! — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) February 18, 2021

i’m bout to FaceTime Wentz and he better pick up. congrats to Carson!! — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) February 18, 2021

Now that we got our QB… time for more important matters! #WhTAboutTheRUSH — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) February 18, 2021

Congrats to my new teammate @cj_wentz can’t wait to get to work! — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) February 18, 2021

The Colts’ official Twitter account also shared a photo of head coach Frank Reich with a big smile on his face not long after the trade was completed.

Wentz has a tremendous opportunity to revive his career in Indianapolis. Reich was the offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2017, which is when Wentz was having his best NFL season prior to tearing his ACL. The 28-year-old should be plenty familiar with the offensive scheme.

The Colts stood their ground in trade talks with the Eagles and did not end up giving up much. If Wentz proves he can be a viable starter on what is already a playoff-caliber team, the trade will have been well worth it.