Commanders have good news about Chase Young

The Washington Commanders have won three consecutive games, and they appear to be closing in on getting some extra help from a returning injured star.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Chase Young will be eased back into practice starting on Wednesday, paving the way for a potential return to action.

Ron Rivera said for 'all intents and purposes' Chase Young will practice Wednesday. Rivera said Young had a good visit with the doctor. They'll have him go through positional work and then have him go to the side field. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 31, 2022

Young suffered a torn ACL about a year ago and has been working his way back ever since. If the Commanders do bring Young back into practice Wednesday, that would start the 21-day window for the team to activate him, meaning he will likely return at some point in November.

The process to bring Young back has been a bit dramatic at times, with reports indicating that the Commanders have not always been thrilled with him. Fortunately, these issues seem to be in the past now, and the star pass rusher’s return looks imminent.