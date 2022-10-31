 Skip to main content
Commanders have good news about Chase Young

October 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Chase Young on the sideline

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have won three consecutive games, and they appear to be closing in on getting some extra help from a returning injured star.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Chase Young will be eased back into practice starting on Wednesday, paving the way for a potential return to action.

Young suffered a torn ACL about a year ago and has been working his way back ever since. If the Commanders do bring Young back into practice Wednesday, that would start the 21-day window for the team to activate him, meaning he will likely return at some point in November.

The process to bring Young back has been a bit dramatic at times, with reports indicating that the Commanders have not always been thrilled with him. Fortunately, these issues seem to be in the past now, and the star pass rusher’s return looks imminent.

