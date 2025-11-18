Commanders have signed a new kicker

The Washington Commanders cut kicker Matt Gay after his rough outing in Week 11, and they have now signed a replacement.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they have signed Jake Moody off of the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

Moody was cut by the San Francisco 49ers after the first game of the season. He went 1/3 on his field goal attempts in that game, though he made both of his extra point attempts. Moody missed a 27-yard field goal with a minute left in the second quarter. He then had a 36-yard field goal attempt blocked in the third quarter.

Moody signed a practice-squad deal with the Bears after the Niners cut him. He was elevated to the active roster to replace the injured Cairo Santos in Week 6 and Week 7. The 2023 third-round pick converted on 8/9 kicks in the two games and was sent back to the practice squad when Santos returned.

Gay went 2/4 on field goals in Washington’s 16-13 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid on Sunday. He had been excellent on field goals inside of 50 yards but struggled beyond 50. Gay’s 68.4 percentage on field goals this season is the worst mark of his career, though he has an 84 percent field goal success rate for his career.

The Commanders are 3-8 and quickly fading from playoff contention, but they are hoping Moody can give them a boost on special teams.