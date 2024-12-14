Cowboys All-Pro to undergo season-ending surgery

After his 2023 season already came to a premature end because of injury, lightning has struck again for Trevon Diggs.

Jay Glazer of FOX reported Saturday that the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Diggs, who was already ruled out for Week 15 against Carolina, is now set to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee. Ed Werder of ESPN adds that Diggs hurt his knee while playing against Cincinnati last Monday night.

The 26-year-old Diggs was an All-Pro for the Cowboys in 2021, co-leading the NFL in interceptions that year with 11. He then followed that up with a Pro Bowl campaign in 2022, appearing in all 17 games for Dallas.

But Diggs missed almost all of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during a team practice in September. While Diggs had been rounding back into form in 2024 with 11 passes defended and two interceptions (both team highs) in 11 total games, that has now come to an abrupt halt.

This is very much a lost season at this point for the 5-8 Cowboys. With other All-Pro players like Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, and DeMarcus Lawrence already on injured reserve, Diggs is now set to join them on the sidelines too. Meanwhile, even the Dallas stars who are healthy aren’t looking very good right now.