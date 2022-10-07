Ex-Cowboys QB shares funny tweet about awful Broncos-Colts game

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback was among those ripping the Thursday night game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Ben DiNucci, who was a 7th-round pick by Dallas in 2020, drew attention online for a few tweets he sent. First, DiNucci remarked that the game might have been the worst one he had ever seen.

“There’s a good chance this is the worst football game I’ve ever watched in my entire life,” DiNucci wrote.

DiNucci then was reminded about the game he started for the Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2020 season against the Eagles. DiNucci went 21/40 for 180 yards, was sacked four times and lost two fumbles. His Cowboys lost to the Eagles 23-9.

The Colts-Broncos game was so bad, people joked that DiNucci would have been an upgrade. DiNucci was in favor of making it happen.

“If the people want some more Ben DiNucci I can give ‘em some more Ben DiNucci,” he humorously wrote.

DiNucci at least was entertaining during his awful game. People loved his Uncle Rico throw. Maybe Russell Wilson should try it out.