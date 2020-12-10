Cowboys in danger of breaking unwanted 40-year-old NFL record

The Dallas Cowboys expected to be a serious playoff contender in 2020. As we head toward the end of the season, their biggest goal now may be avoiding a decades-old record that they won’t want to hold.

Only three teams in NFL history have given up 500 points in a season. According to John Breech of CBS Sports, the Cowboys are on pace to become the fourth. At their current rate, the Cowboys would allow 524 points in 2020. That would put them just nine points shy of the all-time recordholder, the 1981 Baltimore Colts, who allowed 533 points in a season. It would be a full touchdown worse than the 2008 Detroit Lions, who were the first team in NFL history to go 0-16.

With four games left, the Cowboys would only need to give up an average of 26.75 points per game to cross the 500-point threshold. The good news is that Dallas’ schedule down the stretch is the easiest in the league, with four teams all under .500 and lacking in juggernaut offenses.

Whether the Cowboys allow 500 points and break the record or not, this is not how their players expected the season to go. It’s no wonder even franchise legends are at a loss in figuring out the direction of the organization.