Did Cowboys cut Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to sign Earl Thomas?

The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly cut Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday, but was that the antecedent for a much bigger move?

Earl Thomas is a free agent after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens a week and a half ago following issues with his teammates. The Cowboys have frequently been mentioned in connection with Thomas, so it’s no surprise that the Clinton-Dix move had many wondering if a Thomas signing were on the horizon.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that they are not ruling anything out when it comes to adding a safety.

Does releasing veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix today have anything to do with potentially trying to sign Earl Thomas? Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan: “No. Obviously won’t speak to any specific players, but certainly we’ll be trying to improve our football team.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 3, 2020

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on releasing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: “Just felt like what we were trying to get done that we needed to go in another direction.” On looking at the safety position: “We’re certainly going to look at all avenues. I wouldn’t rule anything out.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 3, 2020

Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson are projected to start at safety for the Cowboys now that Clinton-Dix was released. Clinton-Dix was signed in March for $2.5 million guaranteed and up to $4 million.

There has not been chatter recently about where Thomas might sign since becoming a free agent.