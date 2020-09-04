 Skip to main content
Thursday, September 3, 2020

Did Cowboys cut Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to sign Earl Thomas?

September 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys surprisingly cut Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday, but was that the antecedent for a much bigger move?

Earl Thomas is a free agent after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens a week and a half ago following issues with his teammates. The Cowboys have frequently been mentioned in connection with Thomas, so it’s no surprise that the Clinton-Dix move had many wondering if a Thomas signing were on the horizon.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that they are not ruling anything out when it comes to adding a safety.

Xavier Woods and Darian Thompson are projected to start at safety for the Cowboys now that Clinton-Dix was released. Clinton-Dix was signed in March for $2.5 million guaranteed and up to $4 million.

There has not been chatter recently about where Thomas might sign since becoming a free agent.

