Cowboys make significant announcement about Dak Prescott’s status

The Dallas Cowboys have been somewhat evasive regarding the injury status of quarterback Dak Prescott, but they offered up a firmer timeline on Monday.

Coach Mike McCarthy revealed that the Cowboys are anticipating Prescott being cleared to practice Monday or Tuesday. The aim is to have him practicing on Wednesday, potentially setting him up for a Sunday return against the Detroit Lions.

Mike McCarthy just now on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: "The anticipation is for Dak to be cleared today or tomorrow. And then he'll return to practice on Wednesday." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 17, 2022

The Cowboys had survived with Cooper Rush for four weeks, but he looked out of his depth for parts of Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While Prescott was always trending toward a possible return this week, Rush’s outing may have added a new sense of urgency for Dallas to get Prescott back in action.

Prescott has not played since Week 1, when he injured his thumb and required surgery. The quarterback has been clear about his eagerness to return, and it sounds like he at least has a chance of playing Sunday.