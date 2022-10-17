 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 17, 2022

Cowboys make significant announcement about Dak Prescott’s status

October 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dak Prescott throws a pass in warmups

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have been somewhat evasive regarding the injury status of quarterback Dak Prescott, but they offered up a firmer timeline on Monday.

Coach Mike McCarthy revealed that the Cowboys are anticipating Prescott being cleared to practice Monday or Tuesday. The aim is to have him practicing on Wednesday, potentially setting him up for a Sunday return against the Detroit Lions.

The Cowboys had survived with Cooper Rush for four weeks, but he looked out of his depth for parts of Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While Prescott was always trending toward a possible return this week, Rush’s outing may have added a new sense of urgency for Dallas to get Prescott back in action.

Prescott has not played since Week 1, when he injured his thumb and required surgery. The quarterback has been clear about his eagerness to return, and it sounds like he at least has a chance of playing Sunday.

Article Tags

Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus