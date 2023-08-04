Dak Prescott has great response to heated moment with Trevon Diggs

A video between two Dallas Cowboys stars getting heated during Tuesday’s practice has been making the rounds on social media, but Dak Prescott didn’t think much of it.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs was seen taunting Prescott following a successful defensive stand in the red zone. Diggs went up right to Prescott’s face and started screaming at him. The QB then casually tossed the football at Diggs as the two were walking back to the sidelines.

“Box! Box! Box! Shut your b—h a– up,” Diggs appeared to shout at Prescott.

Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

While the intensity of the moment was palpable, it does not appear to be one that will linger outside of the gridiron. Prescott felt the same way when he was asked by reporters about the incident on Thursday.

“It’s honestly one of those things you realize a lot of people haven’t been in heated competitions. … I feel bad for people who haven’t been in those moments. … I start a lot of it,” said Prescott, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

It is not uncommon for the best athletes to stir up emotions in order to fuel performance on the field or playing court. For Prescott, the contentious moment with Diggs at Cowboys practice was no different.

Prescott and the Cowboys are looking to finally break through in the playoffs next season. Dallas has made the postseason four times since Prescott arrived in 2016, but has yet to advance past the Divisional Round.

Perhaps some fiery moments at training camp could help the Cowboys get off to the start they want next season.