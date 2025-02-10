Cowboys adding former Bills OC to their coaching staff

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a notable name to coach Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff.

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is joining Dallas’ staff, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Dorsey’s official role is still being finalized.

The #Cowboys are working to hire former #Bills and #Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Not done yet and the role is being finalized but Dorsey is expected to join Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff soon. pic.twitter.com/wtqBT2Gogu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 10, 2025

Dorsey spent last season as Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, but was fired at the end of the team’s 3-14 campaign. Prior to that role, he had been offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, but he was fired in mid-2023 and replaced by Joe Brady. As a player, he is best remembered for his college career as quarterback at Miami, where he won a national title and was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist in 2001 and 2002.

The Cowboys have already landed their new offensive coordinator, so that role will not be available to Dorsey. In addition, Schottenheimer plans to call offensive plays, so Dorsey is unlikely to have a huge role in how the offense is run. His last two offensive coordinator stints have not been too successful, and he is arguably best remembered for one viral moment that has since become something of a meme on social media. The Cowboys are giving him a chance to steady his career and potentially establish himself as a candidate for future offensive coordinator openings.