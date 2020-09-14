 Skip to main content
Report: Cowboys still not pursuing Earl Thomas

September 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t changing course on free agent safety Earl Thomas, even in light of a key defensive injury.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the organization still has not reached out to safety Earl Thomas, and has no plans to do so.

There was a bit of thinking that Dallas could double back in light of Leighton Vander Esch’s injury, even if the two players play different positions. At least right now, the answer appears to be no.

Despite a lot of rumors, the Cowboys haven’t pursued Thomas at any point since his release. It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

