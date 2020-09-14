Report: Cowboys still not pursuing Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t changing course on free agent safety Earl Thomas, even in light of a key defensive injury.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the organization still has not reached out to safety Earl Thomas, and has no plans to do so.

A source said Cowboys have not reached out to Earl Thomas’ people. Everybody needs to focus on what you got. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 14, 2020

There was a bit of thinking that Dallas could double back in light of Leighton Vander Esch’s injury, even if the two players play different positions. At least right now, the answer appears to be no.

Despite a lot of rumors, the Cowboys haven’t pursued Thomas at any point since his release. It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.