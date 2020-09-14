Report: Leighton Vander Esch out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone

The Dallas Cowboys could be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch for as long as two months after his injury in Week 1.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Vander Esch suffered a clean break of the collarbone Sunday night against the Rams, but should be able to return this season.

#Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch cleanly broke his collarbone, source said after his CT scan. He’ll have surgery and return to action in 6-8 weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2020

Vander Esch has had a rough time staying healthy over the last year. He played in only nine games in 2019 due to a nerve issue in his neck that required surgery, and now he has to cope with this.

The good news is this actually could have been worse. Dallas should get Vander Esch back this season. They just need to make sure they’re still in the hunt in November.