Report: Earl Thomas and Cowboys have not spoken

September 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

If the Dallas Cowboys are interested in Earl Thomas, they’re not particularly showing it.

The Cowboys have been one of the teams linked most frequently to the free agent safety. However, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the two sides have not spoken and have no plans to.

Thomas remains a free agent, and does not appear close to finding a home. The Cowboys have been linked to him for a while. That speculation increased with a surprising roster move the team made Thursday.

The organization hasn’t been willing to say much about a possible Thomas pursuit. Maybe they’re operating very quietly behind the scenes.

