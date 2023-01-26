Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment

Some dominoes may be starting to fall for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have made two changes to their coaching staff, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Namely, linebackers coach George Edwards as well as running backs coach Skip Peete, both of whom were on expiring contracts, will not be back in 2023.

Edwards is a veteran defensive coach who was on his second stint with the Cowboys and once even got head coaching buzz over his work elsewhere. Peete, the brother of retired ex-quarterback Rodney Peete, was also on his second go-around in Dallas. He worked as the running backs coach for the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams over the last decade as well.

The decisions come after the Cowboys once again failed to advance past the divisional round of the playoffs, suffering a season-ending loss last Sunday to the rival San Francisco 49ers. Many are also probably wondering about head coach Mike McCarthy’s job status, a topic that owner Jerry Jones recently addressed.