Crazy fact about Rams’ Andrew Whitworth goes viral ahead of Super Bowl

Andrew Whitworth has been in the NFL for 16 seasons, but the most extraordinary moment of his career may come in this year’s Super Bowl.

A crazy fact went viral this week about the head coaching matchup in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. With 36-year-old Sean McVay of the Rams facing 38-year-old Zac Taylor of the Bengals, it will be the youngest matchup of Super Bowl head coaches ever.

Pro Football Focus pointed out another wild fact — that the Rams offensive lineman Whitworth is actually older than both coaches. Whitworth is 40.

Andrew Whitworth is older than both HCs in the Super Bowl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zcupOfgaYE — PFF (@PFF) February 1, 2022

It gets even wilder. Whitworth is in his fifth season with the Rams, but guess which team he played on before that? None other than the Bengals! In fact, the Rams and the Bengals are the only two NFL teams that Whitworth has ever played for.

This year’s Super Bowl will definitely be mind-blowing in many ways for the four-time Pro Bowler Whitworth. But Whitworth is probably just happy for a shot at redemption after how hard he took his last loss in the Super Bowl.

Photo: Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth (77) reacts during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports