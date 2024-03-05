Dak Prescott gives his take on potential contract extension with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has offered his take on a potential long-term contract extension with the team.

Speaking at a charity event on Monday, Prescott sounded highly optimistic about getting something done with the Cowboys. The quarterback said he was “definitely confident” in reaching an agreement, citing how it would help the team’s salary cap situation. He also confidently predicted that an extension would happen.

Speaking at a Children’s Cancer Fund event, Dak Prescott was asked about his contract. “I’m definitely confident. Obviously it helps the team. It’s important for the numbers … That is a process. Both sides understand that. Everything’s great. It’ll happen.” pic.twitter.com/jF2PRukxMC — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 4, 2024

Prescott is entering the final season of the 4-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021. That deal carries a cap hit of roughly $59.4 million for 2024, which is something the Cowboys would probably like to bring down with a new deal. Owner Jerry Jones has suggested that it is not strictly necessary, but it would certainly help.

Between the price of quarterbacks and the recent salary cap rise, Prescott’s deal will probably reset the market. He has ample reason to want one, and the Cowboys have reason to want to give it to him. Usually, when that’s the case, an agreement gets done.